Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Owaisi Claims Uddhav, Pawar Didn't Support Muslim Community Members In Their Time Of Need

Home National

Owaisi Claims Uddhav, Pawar Didn't Support Muslim Community Members In Their Time Of Need

Owaisi was addressing a rally in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday during his party's national convention.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:02 pm

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaddudin Owaisi has asked the Muslim youth to become a strong force in the country to fight for their rights and targeted leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, claiming they did not support the community members in their time of need.

Owaisi was addressing a rally in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday during his party's national convention.

"If Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis can become leaders, why can't you?" he asked the Muslim community youth.

Related stories

Asaduddin Owaisi Says His Delhi Residence Has Been Attacked By Miscreants

Delhi: Stone Pelting Reported At AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Home; Fourth Time Since 2014

Modi Govt Bringing Back 'Indira Gandhi Era': Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM was formed 65 years back and just a handful of people used to attend its meetings, but the number has now gone up to thousands, he said.  

"We also have the presence in Parliament, state Assemblies and local bodies and this growth should continue unabated and the youth should try to get into the administration as well through election," he said.

He asked the youth to come forward, make the AIMIM strong and fight for the rights of Muslims and Dalits.  

Owaisi targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackerary and sought to know why he kept silent when "our community members faced harassment". 

He further said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar wants to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wants support from the AIMIM.

"But he forgets that when it comes to supporting Muslims at the time of their crisis, he never bothered to come forward and left us to our fate. What kind of secularism is this?" he asked.

He also hit out at the Congress, saying its leaders had time for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and other activities, but did not turn up to console the families of those killed in mob lynching and other incidents.

Owaisi said his party will put up "sher" (strong) candidates against those who claim to be holding on to their bastions.

"You cannot purchase everyone with money power, we still have some people who are loyal to us and with them we will defeat you," he said without naming anyone.

The AIMIM leader said he cannot be bought with money power.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) AIMIM President Politics Muslim Community Asaduddin Owaisi Thane Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic