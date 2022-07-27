Over 6500 Kashmiri Pandits Still Living In Kashmir: Govt

Altogether 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits are still residing in Kashmir valley -- highest 2,639 in Kulgam district, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit has left the valley in 2022.

The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley as on July 20 is 6,514, he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said the highest number of Kashmiri Pandits are living in Kulgam district (2,639), followed by Budgam (1,204), Anantnag (808), Pulwama (579), Srinagar (455), Shopian (320), and Baramulla (294), among others.

As many as 12 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir during 2020, 2021 and 2022, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in the Union territory.

There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, he said.

Since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019, nine government employees (excluding security forces) have lost their lives in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said.

(With PTI inputs)

