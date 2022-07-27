Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 6500 Kashmiri Pandits Still Living In Kashmir: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019, nine government employees have lost their lives in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

undefined
Kashmiri pandits performing their puja.(File photo-Representational image) (File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 5:58 pm

Altogether 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits are still residing in Kashmir valley -- highest 2,639 in Kulgam district, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit has left the valley in 2022.

The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley as on July 20 is 6,514, he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said the highest number of Kashmiri Pandits are living in Kulgam district (2,639), followed by Budgam (1,204), Anantnag (808), Pulwama (579), Srinagar (455), Shopian (320), and Baramulla (294), among others.

Related stories

Organisation Of Kashmiri Pandits Requests UN To Declare Pakistan As A 'Terrorist Country'

Hate Speeches Beginning Of Attacks On Targeted Community, Kashmiri Pandits Exodus An Example: Delhi High Court

Central Govt Alive To Problems Of Kashmiri Pandits: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

As many as 12 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir during 2020, 2021 and 2022, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in the Union territory.

There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, he said.

Since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019, nine government employees (excluding security forces) have lost their lives in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Nityanand Rai Parliament Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha Article 370 Abrogation Terrorism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy