Over 5,000 Hectares Degraded Forest Area Rehabilitated In J&K: Officials

5,443 hectares forest area has been rehabilitated during the current financial year by planting about 27 lakh plants in monsoon and autumn seasons.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 3:26 pm

"Over 5,000 hectares of degraded forest area has been rehabilitated during the current financial year by planting about 27 lakh plants in monsoon and autumn seasons, while winter planting is in progress," a senior official of Jammu and Kashmir Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) said.

Chief Executive Officer, CAMPA, Sarvesh Rai said," A detailed site-specific plan along with their location maps for rehabilitation of a total of 17,715 ha of degraded forest has been prepared for the next financial year (2022-23)." Rai was speaking at the executive committee meeting of J&K CAMPA, chaired by principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force Mohit Gera here.

Gera gave an overview of the major initiatives of the government including Green J&K Drive 'Har Gaon Haryali', creation of livelihood from forests as well as on eco-tourism, an official spokesman said. “Tendering for remaining fencing, planting, soil conservation, nursery and infrastructure works approved for the current financial year has also been completed,” he said.

"For the next financial year", he said, "a detailed site-specific plan along with their location maps for rehabilitation of a total 17,715 hectares of degraded forest area has been prepared using CAMPA portal. The rehabilitation plan includes protective fencing and planting of about 120 lakh plants, adding the plan includes broadcast of 25.18 lakh seed balls and sowing in 40.59 lakh patches and 10.21 lakh dibbles as low-cost afforestation measures."

He added that soil conservation measures like dry rubble stone masonary, crates and water harvesting structures/ponds have been proposed to give a fillip to eco-restoration efforts. For protection of forest lands from encroachment, the meeting was informed that 23,500 new boundary pillars are proposed to be erected during 2022-23.

The plan includes measures for protection of forests from fire and strengthening of infrastructure by construction of official and residential buildings for frontline staff, check posts, watch towers and other forest protection infrastructures, the spokesman said. He said the Social Forestry Department has constituted 4289 Village Panchayat Plantation Committees for planning and implementation of works outside forests for creation of village woodlots, avenue plantation and farm forestry.

The Wildlife Protection Department has proposed measures which include improvement of wildlife habitats, soil and water conservation works, maintenance of animal rescue centres, eco-development activities and development of wildlife related infrastructure, the spokesman said. He said the department has prepared a special project 'Mitigation Plan for Kishtwar High Altitude National Park', which is being implemented.

Proposal for modernization of the department includes use of remote sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS) tools for preparation of digital maps, equipment like, CCTV, Drones, Camera traps and GPS for more efficient functioning, the spokesman said.

With PTI Inputs

National Jammu And Kashmir Forest Conservation Aforestation J&K Forests
