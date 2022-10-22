Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Over 1500 Obsolete And Archaic Acts To Be Repealed In The Upcoming Par Session: Kiren Rijiju

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time , nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju said addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' programme.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 9:02 pm

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju  Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants lesser government role in people's lives and the Centre will repeal more than 1500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of  Parliament.

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time , nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju said addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' programme here.

"It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. He wants less government role in the life of the common people," Rijiju said.

Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel. 

“We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," he said.

Laws, he said, are meant to facilitate justice for the common people and not trouble them. They are meant to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure that the life of common people is as normal as possible. 

Rijiju praised for the NPP-led government in Meghalaya but expressed the desire that BJP be given more role in the BJP in the government for more benefit to the common people. Meghalaya Assembly poll is due in about four months' time.

Rijiju said the Centre is giving special focus to NE and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.  "It is BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation. "The party desires to fulfil the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India prosperous and fully developed by 2047,” he said.

Related stories

Nothing New In Kiren Rijiju’s Jibes At Collegium; Govt, Judiciary Are In Locked Horns For Long

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju: Govt Should Appoint Judges In Higher Judiciary, Not SC Collegium

Kiren Rijiju Lauds SC’s Decision Dismissing Plea On Territory Loss To China Along Border

The union minister said the home ministry is looking into the demand of the people to introduce ILP in Meghalaya to check outsiders to the state. “As the ILP is a local demand, the government has to take a collective decision taking into account the larger interest of everyone around,” he stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government Role Obsolete And Archaic Laws Parliament Rozgar Mela Programme NPP-led Government Meghalaya Recruitment Drive

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child