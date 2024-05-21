Outlook News Wrap May 21: Singapore-Bound Flight Turbulence Kills 1, JP Nadda Says BJP Doesn't Need RSS, Vikrant Massey's 'Blackout' Trailer Released And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we may look at severe turbulence faced by passengers of a Singapore-bound flight which led to the death of one and injured 30 others. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda made big remarks on the party's ties with Hindutva-extremist group RSS amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
In other news, Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy starring 'Blackout' film's trailer was released on Tuesday.
Have A Look At Outlook May 21 News Wrap
1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
Severe turbulence led to the death of a passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday, May 21. The airline confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.
Thirty other passengers were detained in the turbulence incident of the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 which had taken off from Heathrow Airport of London on Monday, May 20, for Singapore. The flight was diverted to Bangkok.
'BJP Runs Itself': Nadda's Big Remark On Party's Ties With RSS
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that the it has grown from the time his party needed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) any longer, adding that the BJP is capable of running itself.
The founders and presidents of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) were members of the RSS and BJS was formed with some core principles of RSS. The later presidents of BJS were also swayamsewaks of RSS. And BJP being a succession from the BJS, its core principles draw similarities with the RSS.
Pune Porsche Accident: CCTV Captures Speeding Car, 'Renowned' Father Of Teen Driver Detained; Bar Sealed
Police detained Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy and a reportedly a Pune-based builder, and also arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile amid widespread outrage over the case, in connection with which a CCTV visual surfaced showing the teen drinking at the bar and another surveillance camera footage captured the Porsche car speeding on the road moments before the crash.
The bar in question has also reportedly been sealed by the police.
UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
The United Kingdom has been slammed for a decades long infected blood scandal that has killed 3,000 people and left 30,000 people infected with HIV or Hepatitis C. A public inquiry in the scandal, which occurred from the 1970s to 1980s, revealed that the scandal was "not an accident" and there had been multiple coverups to bury it.
World Para Athletic C'ships: IND's Ekta Bhyan Clinches Gold In Club Throw - Watch
Indian para athlete Ekta Bhyan stamped her authority at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan on Tuesday, May 21 when she won the gold medal in the women' F51 club throw competition with a season best throw of 20.12m.
Ekta's feat comes a day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women's 400m T20 category race.
'Blackout' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy Promise A Laughter Riot In This Heist Comedy
Actor Vikrant Massey is on a roll. The actor is set to star in an upcoming heist comedy – ‘Blackout’. The teaser of this comedy thriller was unveiled by the makers recently. The teaser has become the talk of the town, and it has started trending on all social media platforms.