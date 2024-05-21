International

1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM

As per Singapore Airlines, the plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members. Of this, one passenger died during the turbulence and 30 others were left injured.

X
Purported videos and photos said to of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the severe turbulence and of the floor of the aircraft galley strewn with meal containers and a blanket Photo: X
info_icon

Severe turbulence led to the death of a passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday, May 21. The airline confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Thirty other passengers were detained in the turbulence incident of the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 which had taken off from Heathrow Airport of London on Monday, May 20, for Singapore. The flight was diverted to Bangkok.

As per reports, the Singapore Airlines airplane - a Boeing 777 - was cruising at 37,000 feet (11,300 meters) and sharply dropped down to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) within three minutes shortly after 0800 GMT.

The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending.

Purported videos and photos said to of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the severe turbulence and of the floor of the aircraft galley strewn with meal containers and a blanket.

"Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines said in a post on microblogging platform X.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline added.

As per Singapore Airlines, the plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

A spokesperson for Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok stated that a medical team was on standby to see to the passengers and crew.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance," the airline added further.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap May 21: Singapore-Bound Flight Turbulence Kills 1, JP Nadda Says BJP Doesn't Need RSS, Vikrant Massey's 'Blackout' Trailer Released And More
  2. Congress Members Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi
  3. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  4. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  5. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  4. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  4. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  5. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus