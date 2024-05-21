1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM

Severe turbulence led to the death of a passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday, May 21. The airline confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.
Thirty other passengers were detained in the turbulence incident of the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 which had taken off from Heathrow Airport of London on Monday, May 20, for Singapore. The flight was diverted to Bangkok.
As per reports, the Singapore Airlines airplane - a Boeing 777 - was cruising at 37,000 feet (11,300 meters) and sharply dropped down to 31,000 feet (9,400 meters) within three minutes shortly after 0800 GMT.
The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending.
Purported videos and photos said to of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the severe turbulence and of the floor of the aircraft galley strewn with meal containers and a blanket.
"Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines said in a post on microblogging platform X.
"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline added.
As per Singapore Airlines, the plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members.
A spokesperson for Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok stated that a medical team was on standby to see to the passengers and crew.
"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance," the airline added further.