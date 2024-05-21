Other Sports

World Para Athletic Championships: India's Ekta Bhyan Clinches Gold In Club Throw - Watch

Ekta's feat comes a day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women's 400m T20 category race

X/maliksanchit
File image of Ekta Bhyan. Photo: X/maliksanchit
Indian para athlete Ekta Bhyan stamped her authority at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan on Tuesday, May 21 when she won the gold medal in the women' F51 club throw competition with a season best throw of 20.12m. (More Sports News)

Ekta's feat comes a day after Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in women's 400m T20 category race.

Indian para athletes continue to impress with Ekta being the recent name in producing the goods to finish in the top, while Kashish Lakra took the silver with an effort of 14.56m. Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria won the bronze with a score of 12.70m.

Watch the moment here -

Indian para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji. - X/narendramodi
World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Clinches Gold With WR Time In 400m T20 Class

BY PTI

Who Is Ekta Bhyan?

Speaking on the gold medalist, Ekta is a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, and had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games China.

The 38-year-old, who took up sports after her selection in the Haryana government as HCS officer, also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ekta wanted to pursue a career in medical stream but a tragic accident in 2003 cut short her dream. The accident happened near Kundli in Sonepat district when a truck overturned on her cab on the Delhi–Haryana border.

While she suffered quadriplegic spinal cord injury and is wheelchair-bound ever since, six other students were killed in the accident.

On Monday, Deepthi, Para Asian Games gold medallist, had smashed a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women's 400m T20 category race en route to her gold medal.

On Sunday, Nishad Kumar (T47 high jump) and 200m runner Preethi Pal (T35 200m race) won a silver and bronze respectively.

India's tally has now swelled to five medals -- 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. The championships will continue till May 25.

(With PTI inputs)

