Art & Entertainment

'Blackout' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy Promise A Laughter Riot In This Heist Comedy

The teaser of 'Blackout' is here. The comedy thriller will stream on JioCinema from June 7 onwards.

YouTube
Vikrant Massey in 'Blackout' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Actor Vikrant Massey is on a roll. The actor is set to star in an upcoming heist comedy – ‘Blackout’. The teaser of this comedy thriller was unveiled by the makers recently. The teaser has become the talk of the town, and it has started trending on all social media platforms.

The teaser of ‘Blackout’ opens with a voiceover by Anil Kapoor. The voiceover says, “Main samay bol raha hoon, or aaj main tumhe yeh batane aaya hoon ki tumhara waqt machalne, pighalne, badlane wala hai.” As soon as his voiceover ends, the camera introduces the audience to Vikrant Massey who is driving a car on a rainy day. However, he meets with an accident. His car collides with a vehicle that contains cash, gold, and other valuables. The thriller will follow the events that transpire after this discovery.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Blackout’ here.

The first thing that struck me when I watched the teaser of ‘Blackout’ was the cast. While Massey, Kapoor, and Sunil Grover are always impressive in what they do, the actor who took me by surprise was Mouni Roy. The actor has seamlessly blended herself in this comedy. Kudos to her for trying out a new genre. The plot of ‘Blackout’ also looks interesting. Keeping the story strictly consolidated to just one night, it might make for a crisp and compelling watch. Reacting to the teaser of ‘Blackout’, one fan said, “What a perfect teaser.” A second fan wrote, “Ye to abhi teaser hai trailer to abhi baaki hai… Masterpiece.” A third fan commented, “Super excited to witness Mouni's character.”

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar, ‘Blackout’ will star Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge in key roles. It will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 7 onwards.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two AIIMS Doctors Among Five Held For Facilitating Cheating During Test In Uttarakhand
  2. One Dead After Consuming Contaminated Water In Village In Karnataka
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: CCTV Shows Car In Blazing Speed, Cops Seek Trial Of Teen Driver As Adult; 'Renowned' Father Held
  4. Congress Leader Stabbed To Death By Husband In Mysuru
  5. Along Jharkhand's Thin Red Line, People's Issues Loom Large This Election Season
Entertainment News
  1. Korea Creative Content Agency Begins Investigation Into BTS' Chart-Rigging Allegations, To Question HYBE: Report
  2. Will There Be A Crossover Between ‘The Family Man 3’ And Shahid Kapoor's ‘Farzi 2’? Manoj Bajpayee Reveals
  3. SF9's Dawon Set To Commence His Mandatory Military Services As An Active Duty Soldier, Will Enlist In July
  4. Katrina Kaif To Welcome Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal In London? Here's What We Know
  5. Naga Chaitanya Poses With His Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount- See Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  3. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
  4. Geneva Open 2024 Wrap: Andy Murray Lags Behind Hanfmann Amid Rain Delays, Novak Djokovic Awaits Winner
  5. Serie A: Juventus Interim Coach Paolo Montero Hails Old Lady's Stunning Comeback Against Bologna
World News
  1. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  2. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
  3. Amal Clooney Among Special Advisors For ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
  4. Anne Hathaway Wows In Custom GAP Dress At Bulgari Event. Fans Left Amazed!
  5. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata, Barred From Campaigning For 24 Hours