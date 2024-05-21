The first thing that struck me when I watched the teaser of ‘Blackout’ was the cast. While Massey, Kapoor, and Sunil Grover are always impressive in what they do, the actor who took me by surprise was Mouni Roy. The actor has seamlessly blended herself in this comedy. Kudos to her for trying out a new genre. The plot of ‘Blackout’ also looks interesting. Keeping the story strictly consolidated to just one night, it might make for a crisp and compelling watch. Reacting to the teaser of ‘Blackout’, one fan said, “What a perfect teaser.” A second fan wrote, “Ye to abhi teaser hai trailer to abhi baaki hai… Masterpiece.” A third fan commented, “Super excited to witness Mouni's character.”