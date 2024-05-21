Actor Vikrant Massey is on a roll. The actor is set to star in an upcoming heist comedy – ‘Blackout’. The teaser of this comedy thriller was unveiled by the makers recently. The teaser has become the talk of the town, and it has started trending on all social media platforms.
The teaser of ‘Blackout’ opens with a voiceover by Anil Kapoor. The voiceover says, “Main samay bol raha hoon, or aaj main tumhe yeh batane aaya hoon ki tumhara waqt machalne, pighalne, badlane wala hai.” As soon as his voiceover ends, the camera introduces the audience to Vikrant Massey who is driving a car on a rainy day. However, he meets with an accident. His car collides with a vehicle that contains cash, gold, and other valuables. The thriller will follow the events that transpire after this discovery.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Blackout’ here.
The first thing that struck me when I watched the teaser of ‘Blackout’ was the cast. While Massey, Kapoor, and Sunil Grover are always impressive in what they do, the actor who took me by surprise was Mouni Roy. The actor has seamlessly blended herself in this comedy. Kudos to her for trying out a new genre. The plot of ‘Blackout’ also looks interesting. Keeping the story strictly consolidated to just one night, it might make for a crisp and compelling watch. Reacting to the teaser of ‘Blackout’, one fan said, “What a perfect teaser.” A second fan wrote, “Ye to abhi teaser hai trailer to abhi baaki hai… Masterpiece.” A third fan commented, “Super excited to witness Mouni's character.”
Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar, ‘Blackout’ will star Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge in key roles. It will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 7 onwards.