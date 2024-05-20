Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Proudly Shows His Inked Finger; Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher Also Vote

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor beamed with pride after he exercised his right to vote on Monday in Mumbai.

X
Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Photo: X
info_icon

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor beamed with pride after he exercised his right to vote on Monday in Mumbai.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with sunglasses, the ageless star smiled from ear-to-ear as he posed for the cameras after getting off from his car to show his inked finger.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar too was seen at the polling booth after he cast his vote. Anupam Kher was seen making his way to the booth and greeted the media standing outside with folded hands.

Anil Kapoor was last seen on screen in the film 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Kher has made a return to the director's chair after almost over two decades with 'Tanvi The Great'.

Nana Patekar was last seen in 'The Vaccine War', a medical docudrama helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Two Brothers Sentenced To Death By Rajasthan Court For Raping, Burning Alive Minor Girl
  2. PM Modi Maintains He Never Spoke Against Minorities: 'Never Uttered A Word'
  3. Kerala Govt Activates Emergency Operation Centres Amidst Heavy Rains
  4. 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch In Gujarat; No Casualty
  5. Graffiti 'Threatening' Kejriwal Appear Inside Metro Trains, AAP Says BJP Behind It
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Shares Her ‘Simple Routine’ Of Getting Ready For Narrations And Meetings
  2. Aditya Roy Kapur To Collaborate With Raj And DK For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  3. Lord Ram Seeks Varun Dev's Help To Rescue Mata Sita In 'Ram Setu Prasang' Of 'Shrimad Ramayan'
  4. Anil Kapoor Proudly Shows His Inked Finger; Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher Also Vote
  5. Watch: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Wonwoo To Debut As A Sub-Unit, Drop Teasers For First Single Album
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Wins First Major In A Thriller At Valhalla
  3. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
  4. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Minnesota Wolves Dump Out Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Take Out New York Knicks
  5. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  2. Nepal PM Prachanda Wins Vote Of Confidence In Parliament
  3. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  4. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  5. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: : Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Acting President After Raisi's Death
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 36.73% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Modi Says Campaign Without Logic Is 'Sin'
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide