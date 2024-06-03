Outlook News Wrap, June1: CEC On Voter Record Of 642 Million, 133-Year-Old Record Rainfall In Bengaluru, Israel’s Directive To Its Citizens In Maldives And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter after his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari and called for the country to "reassess outdated thinking and beliefs" and free "our society from the pressure of professional pessimists", asserting that the foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" must be laid in the 25 years in the run up to the centenary of India's independence.