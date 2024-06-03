National

Outlook News Wrap, June1: CEC On Voter Record Of 642 Million, 133-Year-Old Record Rainfall In Bengaluru, Israel’s Directive To Its Citizens In Maldives And More

Outlook June 3 News Wrap: Today’s top headlines includes Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on record voter turnout and seizures during Lok Sabha polls to 133-year-record rainfall in Bengaluru.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv KUmar | Photo: PTI
Today we may look at 133-year-old record rainfall in Bengaluru to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s reaction on record voter turnout and seizures during Lok Sabha Elections.

In other news, Israel has urged its citizens to leave Maldives after the island’s government announced entry ban in solidarity with Palestine.

Have A Look At Outlook June 3 News Wrap

642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday said that India has created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women who participated in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found

A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near the Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, police said.

Israel Urges Citizens To Leave Maldives After Govt Announces Entry Ban In Solidarity With Palestine

Citing the ongoing Gaza war, the Maldives government announced a ban on all Israeli passport holders. The decision was announced by President Mohammed Muizu's office on Sunday as a response to ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian territory.

Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June

Bengaluru has broken a 133-year record for the highest rainfall in a single day in June, with 111.1 mm of rain recorded on June 2. The previous record was set in 1891, with 101.6 mm of rainfall.

Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today

India's leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy have increased pouch milk prices by about Rs 2 per litre with effect from Monday, June 3, across the country.

'We'll Need To Make Several Changes...': PM Modi's Letter After Kanniyakumari Meditation | Full Text

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter after his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari and called for the country to "reassess outdated thinking and beliefs" and free "our society from the pressure of professional pessimists", asserting that the foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" must be laid in the 25 years in the run up to the centenary of India's independence.

Claudia Sheinbaum Set To Become Mexico's First Female President After Landslide Victory

After reporting a landslide victory, Claudia Sheinbaum is all set to become Mexico's first female president. As per the initial count from the INE, Sheinbaum has been projected as the winner of the Mexico presidential elections.

NAM Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Oman In Super Over To Clinch Barbados Thriller

In one of the most dramatic matches in T20 World Cup history, Namibia on Sunday overcame a spirited Oman to win the game in the Super Over after not being able to chase 110 in their 20 overs. (icc-t20-world-cup-2024-match-3-nam-vs-oma-updates-kensington-oval-barbados">As It Happened | Scorecard)

Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor announced the good news with his fans in February this year. 

