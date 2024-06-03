Claudia Sheinbaum Set To Become Mexico's First Female President After Landslide Victory

After reporting a landslide victory, Claudia Sheinbaum is all set to become Mexico's first female president. As per the initial count from the INE, Sheinbaum has been projected as the winner of the Mexico presidential elections.
As per the INE, Sheinbaum's voter count stood between the range of 58.3 and 60.7 percent, whereas her candidate Xochitl Galvez received around 26.6-28.8 percent of votes. The present tally from Mexico's polling body reflect 74 percent of the votes casted on Sunday by nearly 100 million Mexicans in the country and abroad.
While the official results of the presidential elections will be announced on June 8, Sheinbaum has bee projected as the president-elect and will be taking over from outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Addressing her landslide victory, Claudia Sheinbaum has claimed that fellow candidates Galvez and Jorge Maynez have conceded defeat and have acknowledged her victory.
Congratulating his protege on her landslide victory, outgoing President Obrador took to social media platform X and said that Sheinbaum's victory was a "day of glory for Mexico"
“Congratulations to all of us who are living in these times of transformation,” he added further in his video statement.
Who Is Claudia Sheinbaum, First Female President Of Mexico?
Before her presidential bid, Claudia Sheinbaum served as the mayor of Mexico City. Born into a family of Jewish heritage, Sheinbaum pursued the field of science.
She studied physics and energy engineering and later pursued research for her doctoral degree at the University of California in the United States.
During her time as a student, she soon followed her parents' commitment towards political activism and rose as a student activist. At various election rallies, Sheinbaum has credited her parents and their work in during the 1968 student protests and shared how they inspired her to become a voice for the people.
In 2000, Sheinbaum formally met AMLO and came under his wing, a week after the outgoing president was elected as the mayor of Mexico City.
In 2018, Sheinbaum became the first female mayor elected in Mexico City and served her post till June 2023. She resigned after announcing her presidential bid and has now paved her way to become the first female president of the Latin American country.