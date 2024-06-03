Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found

A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near the Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, police said.
The woman, identified as Lipi, was a law student. A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she purportedly stated that no one should be blamed for her death, news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.
She jumped from the building near the state secretariat at around 4 am, police said, adding that she was declared dead at GT Hospital where she was rushed to.
She was pursuing the LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, and was anxious about her performance in academics, the senior official said.
Police said a case of unnatural death was registered at the Cuffe Parade station.
The deceased's father, Vikas Rastogi, is the principal secretary in Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department. Her mother Radhika Rastogi is also a senior IAS officer serving in the state government.
Earlier, Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar lost their 18-year-old son in 2017 after he jumped off a high-rise in Mumbai.