Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot in 2021, are expecting their first child.

Instagram
Varun Dhawan spotted at hospital Photo: Instagram
Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor announced the good news with his fans in February this year. As per reports, Natasha has gone into labour and she is expected to deliver her baby anytime soon. On Monday, Varun was spotted with a bag as he visited a hospital in Mumbai.

In a video that has surfaced online, Varun was seen walking out of the hospital. The 'Bhediya' actor was was seen in an oversized pink t-shirt with blue pyjamas. He also carried an orange bag and a water bottle with him. He walked towards his car and left without posing for the pics.

Earlier today, News18 quoted a source saying that Natasha went into labour on Monday morning but she is due for delivery this week. She had a severe labour pain and was rushed to the hospital. ''Varun is making sure that he’s around his wife during this time and he has pushed all professional commitments to a later date,” informed the source.

In February this year, Varan, announcing the pregnancy news, shared a black-and-white picture with Natasha and his pet. The actor was adorably kissing his wife's baby bump in the pic and his pet dog Joey was seen seated on the sofa facing the camera.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy Photo: Instagram
Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaugh.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the spy series 'Citadel' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Apart from this, he also has 'Baby John' in his kitty. The high-octane action drama is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Varun will also share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

