Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories

Hello, readers! Outlook brings to you the top headlines of the day in this June 6 news wrap. We dive straight into BJP MP Kangana Ranaut being "slapped" at the Chandigarh airport.
In other news, nine trekkers from Bengaluru lost their lives after being stranded during a trek in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi amid inclement weather.
Outlook News Wrap, June 6
Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport: Reports
Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reportedly got "slapped" at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 6.
Reports said that Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer over a comment she made on farmers. READ FULL STORY
'I'm Here, Spare The Goat': TN BJP Chief Annamalai Tells DMK Over Viral Video Of 'Symbolic Beheading'
The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed reacted sharply to a controversial graphic video involving its chief, K Annamalai, who lost from the Coimabatore seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.
A video went viral in which some men were purportedly seen slaying a goat, around whose neck a photo of the party's state president K Annamalai is tied. READ FULL STORY
Uttarkashi Trek Turns Tragic For Trekking Group From Bengaluru, 9 Dead | What Happened
A trek in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi turned deadly for a group of trekkers from Bengaluru, nine members of which died after losing their way in their adventure amid bad weather.
While bodies of five trekkers part of the group, including a 71-year-old woman, were recovered on Wednesday, June 5, four more people were found dead on Thursday, June 6, officials said. READ FULL STORY
Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
Weeks after Spain formally recognised the state of Palestine, Madrid has now decided to join hands with South Africa in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed on Thursday that Spain will be joining the case. With this, Spain has also become the first European nation to join the case. READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers
Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, on Wednesday, issued a statement where they warned against the 'fraudulent'' employment offers that are doing the rounds on social media.
The production company shared the statement with the caption that read: "Important Notice from Red Chillies Entertainment." The statement read: "It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment." READ FULL STORY
Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s split surfaced when netizens discovered Natasa had removed all of her wedding photos and erased the ‘Pandya’ last name from her Instagram profile. However, the model silenced all fan hypotheses and astonished them when she recently unarchived all of her wedding photos and uploaded an intriguing picture on her Instagram story, prompting her followers to exclaim, ‘Are they back together?’ READ FULL STORY