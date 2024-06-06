Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories

Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s split surfaced when netizens discovered Natasa had removed all of her wedding photos and erased the ‘Pandya’ last name from her Instagram profile. However, the model silenced all fan hypotheses and astonished them when she recently unarchived all of her wedding photos and uploaded an intriguing picture on her Instagram story, prompting her followers to exclaim, ‘Are they back together?’ READ FULL STORY