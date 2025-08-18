B.Tech Student’s Final Note: A Cry For Change

“Sisyphus, a Greek mythological character condemned by the gods to roll a rock up to the top of a mountain, only to have the rock roll back down to the bottom every time he reaches the top, chooses to live and Camus argues that Sisyphus has indeed freed himself of his punishment and even triumphed by accepting it and that the realisation of the absurd doesn’t justify suicide. The idea of the absurd lies in the juxtaposition of the human need to find the meaning of life and the “unreasonable silence” of the universe in response.”