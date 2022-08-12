Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Orange Alert Of Torrential Rain In Odisha

The Met office issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Nayagarh on Saturday.

Odisha Rain (Representational Image)
Another spell of heavy showers in Odisha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:45 pm

There will be no respite for rain-battered Odisha as the Met office on Friday warned of another spell of heavy showers for the next two days due to the possible formation of a new low-pressure area.

The weather system is set to form over north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which lies over west Myanmar, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It is expected to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move northwestwards, according to a bulletin. Heavy rain occurred at some places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara over a 24-period till 8.30 am on Friday, the Met said.

Related stories

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Jharkhand, Brings Partial Relief To Farmers

Heavy Rain Warning In Odisha Over Another Low Pressure

Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Landslides In Uttarakhand

Tensa in Sundargarh and Barkot in Deogarh received 113 mm of precipitation, followed by 90 mm at Kuchinda in Sambalpur. Odisha is already reeling under the effects of a downpour, caused due to a depression. It led to flooding of villages and low-lying areas across many districts, collapse of several bridges over swollen rivers, and landslides disrupting road connectivity.

Jalaka river is in spate in Balasore and and Baitarani in Bhadrak following heavy showers in the upper catchment areas. Intense rain has led to waterlogging in many areas of Keonjhar. The Hirakud dam opened six more sluice gates to release excess water. Currently, the reservoir is releasing water through 20 gates.

The Met office issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Nayagarh on Saturday.

It warned of extremely heavy precipitation at few places in Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur on Sunday, besides heavy to very heavy showers across the state.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coast till Monday as squally weather with wind speed of 45-65 kmph is expected over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rains Orange Alert Odisha Heavy Showers Met Centre Torrential Rain Rainfall Alerts Dark Clouds Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions