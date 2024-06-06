40 Years Of Operation Blue Star: Pro-Khalistan Slogans In Punjab, SFJ's 'Shut Down' Call In Canada | Details

On the 40 year anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan slogans and posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were raised inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Meanwhile in Canada, the Sikhs for Justice, a US-based secessionist group has called for the shutdown of all Indian missions in Canada.
This development comes on June 6, which marks the 40 year anniversary of Operation Blue Star - an Indian military operation aimed to flush out Khalistani separatists from inside the Golden Temple. The key target for the Indian army Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed during the operation.
Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised In Punjab
Inside the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar on Thursday, posters of separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by members of the community. As per news agency ANI, Shiromani Akali Dal's Amritsar chief Simranjit Singh Mann also spotted among the people raising slogans and displaying posters of Bhindranwale.
SFJ Calls For 'Shut Down' Of Indian Missions In Canada
To mark the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, secessionist group Sikhs for Justice called for a lockdown of all Indian missions in Canada on June 6. The group, led by Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Pannun called for a shut down of the Indian High Commission on Ottawa and the Indian Consulates in Vancouver and Toronto.
These protests were planned earlier this week and the call for them comes amid high tensions between India and Canada due to the Khalistan movement.
Indo-Canadian ties hit a snag after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stated there were "credible allegations" to show that the Indian government was involved in the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Four Indians have been arrested and are on trial in Canada for their alleged involvement in Nijjar's killing.