One New COVID-19 Case In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,028

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,028 on Wednesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The new infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.





The Union territory now has three active cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.





The administration has thus far tested over 7.06 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.03 lakh people.

With PTI inputs.