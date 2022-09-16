Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Odisha To Get 5G Service In First Phase Of Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase. Vaishnaw also downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G.

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 10:18 am

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will get 5G service along with other cities in the first phase of its launch.“Odisha will have access to 5G telecom service in the very first phase. It will provide users 10 times the speed of 4G,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase. Vaishnaw also downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G. “The radiation from 5G is much below the WHO-recommended levels,” he said.

During an interactive session with students, the minister said the Centre has asked telecom operators to improve the quality of their service. He said a 5G lab has been developed at IIT-Madras.

Vaishnaw also said India is looking at developing hydrogen-powered trains by 2023.

“The Railways is trying to connect the remote and unconnected areas of the country through its ‘Gati Shakti’ policy, and work on this is on the fast track,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

