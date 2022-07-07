Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha STF Seizes Fake Currency Notes With Face Value Of Over Rs 14 Lakh

The STF personnel with the help of Barapali police station in Bargarh district, detected an incident of illegal business of FICN.

undefined
Odisha STF Seizes Fake Currency Notes With Face Value Of Over Rs 14 Lakh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:59 pm

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Thursday seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of over Rs 14 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Bargarh district.

The STF personnel with the help of Barapali police station in Bargarh district, detected an incident of illegal business of FICN. Two accused persons including one interstate criminal identified as Pattu Yadav, (53 years) of Gorakhpur district in Utter Pradesh and Balaram Meher of Bargarh district in Odisha, were apprehended, police said.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Man Held, Minor Detained For Printing, Circulating Fake Currency Notes

Man In UP Tries To Deposit Fake Currency Notes In Bank, Detained

J&K: Smuggler Held With Fake Currency Along LoC

During search, the STF personnel seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 14,29,500 in Rs 500 denomination from their possession. A case has been registered at Barapali Police Station, police said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Special Task Force (STF) Odisha Fake Indian Currency Notes Bargarh District Barapali Police Station Illegal Business Pattu Yadav Gorakhpur District Uttar Pradesh Balaram Meher
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer