Odisha Reports 260 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,30,853 on Wednesday as 260 more people, including 29 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The toll remained at 9,185 as there were no new deaths. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 159 infections on Tuesday. The state now has 1,674 active COVID-19 cases, while 353 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,941.

The positivity rate was at 1.9 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,826 samples.

(With PTI inputs)