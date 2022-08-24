Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Odisha Logs 296 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

The state's death toll rose to 9,167, with Nabarangpur and Bhubaneswar reporting one fatality each. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 3:56 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,766 on Wednesday as 296 more people, including 44 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Odisha had recorded 206 infections and a fatality on Tuesday.

The state's death toll rose to 9,167, with Nabarangpur and Bhubaneswar reporting one fatality each. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 2,197 active cases, while 13,14,349 patients have recuperated from the disease, including 344 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.66 per cent as the state tested 17,831 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

