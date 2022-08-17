Odisha Logs 280 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,23,587 on Wednesday as 280 more people, including 40 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,159 as two more patients succumbed to the infection in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had logged 255 infections and one fatality on Tuesday.

The state now has 2,981 active cases, while 13,11,394 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 759 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.67 per cent as 16,171 samples were tested for the infection.

