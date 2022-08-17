Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 280 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

The state now has 2,981 active cases, while 13,11,394 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 759 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Logs 280 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities
Odisha Logs 280 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 3:33 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,23,587 on Wednesday as 280 more people, including 40 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,159 as two more patients succumbed to the infection in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had logged 255 infections and one fatality on Tuesday.

Related stories

Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall Steeply In Puducherry

Assam Logs 202 Fresh Covid Cases

Three New Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The state now has 2,981 active cases, while 13,11,394 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 759 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.67 per cent as 16,171 samples were tested for the infection.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise