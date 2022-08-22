Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 203 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Death

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Odisha had recorded 287 infections and a fatality on Sunday

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 5:04 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,264 on Monday as 203 more people, including 31 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The toll increased to 9,164 as a 70-year-old man in Sundargarh succumbed to the disease, it said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Odisha had recorded 287 infections and a fatality on Sunday.

The state now has 2,368 active cases, while 319 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,13,679. The daily positivity rate was at 1.39 per cent as the new cases were detected from 14,634 sample tests in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Covid Cases Ebb In Arunachal, Two More Test Positive

Five New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,568

Daily Covid-19 Cases Down To Single Digits In Puducherry

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here