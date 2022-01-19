Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Odisha Logs 11,607 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said.

- Representational Image

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:41 am

Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said. The death toll mounted to 8,494 with six fresh COVID fatalities, the highest single-day count in more than three months, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. At least 991 children were among the new patients and the positivity ratio stood at 16.7 percent as the fresh infections were detected from 69,502 sample tests in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of new infections is the highest since May 26 last year as 11,623 coronavirus cases were reported on that day. It increased by more than 32 percent from 8,778 a week ago. Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered more than one-third of the fresh cases with 4,347 infections, followed by 1,219 in Sundargarh and 898 in Cuttack, the bulletin said.

Altogether 10,73,777 people, including 7,745 on Tuesday, have recuperated from the disease so far, it said. Odisha now has 84,770 active cases, including 29,745 in Khurda which is in the red zone along with Sundargarh, Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Balasore. A district with over 2,500 coronavirus infections is included in the category.

Puri and Mayurbhanj are among the 11 districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

With inputs from PTI

