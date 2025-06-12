Odisha: Group Of Sexual Assault Victims Kill, Burn 60-Year-Old Abuser; 10 Arrested

In a shocking incident in Odisha, a group of women killed and burned a 60-year-old-man who had sexually assaulted them over a period of time. The Police told the media that a total of 10 people have been arrested in this case, which includes eight women.
The incident took place in Odisha's Gajapati district, where the man and the woman lived, reportedly on June 3, 2025.
Gajapati Superintendent of Police Jatindra Kumar Panda told PTI, "The women had never sought police help or lodged any complaint against the deceased," as the sexual assault angle came up during the investigation of the death.
How Did The Police Find Out?
Police had launched a search for the man after his family filed a missing complaint.
Mohana police station officer-in-charge Basant Sethi told PTI, "We came to know that the man was hacked to death and his body was subsequently burnt."
Police recovered the bones and ashes of the deceased from a hillock near a forest area, about 2 km from the village.
Ten people, including a ward member of the village, have been arrested, he informed.
According to the police, the incident took place on the night of June 3 when the man had allegedly raped a 52-year-old widow in the village, adding that some women, including victims of his previous sexual assaults, later held a meeting and decided to kill him.
"They went to his house, where he was sleeping, and the 52-year-old widow hacked the man to death with the help of other survivors. Two men had also assisted the women," he added.
The police officer has also mentioned that the accused had become a widower four years ago and had allegedly sexually assaulted several women of the village since then.
"At least six of the arrested women confided that they had been victims of sexual assault by the man," Sethi said, adding they took the step to put an end to such repeated incidents.