Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Now, Social Service To Be Mandatory For Erring Drivers In Kerala

On Thursday, the Kerala government made social service and training mandatory for drivers who violate traffic laws. On October 5, nine people died in an accident caused by rash driving by a private bus driver, which hit a state-run KSRTC bus in the Palakkad district.

Now, Social Service To Be Mandatory For Erring Drivers In Kerala
Now, Social Service To Be Mandatory For Erring Drivers In Kerala PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:28 pm

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to make social service and training compulsory for drivers who violate various traffic laws. The significant decision was taken in the wake of the death of nine people in an accident that occurred due to rash driving by the driver of a private bus, which hit a state-run KSRTC bus in Palakkad district on October 5.

The drivers, who are involved in critical road accidents and those found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants should mandatorily be engaged in service of not less than three days at trauma care centres and palliative care units.

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju decided on this connection.

Besides suspending their licenses, the law violators would also have to undergo a mandatory three-day training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR) at Edappal.

The erring drivers of contract carriages like tourist buses, state carriages plying on routes, and goods carriage, who violate the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, would be covered in the mandatory service-cum-training programme in the initial phase, the Minister's office here said. 

The meeting also decided to take stringent action against two-wheelers, which are illegally modified and fitted with horns, violating laws.

As many as 4,472 cases have been registered so far under the "Focus-3 special drive, launched on October 8 to detect violations of the contract and stage carriages.

Of them, 253 vehicles were found to be modified, 414 were found tampering with the speed governor and 2792 carriages were fitted with illegal lights, it said.

Related stories

Kerala Human Sacrifice: SIT Formed, CPI(M) Calls For New Legislation; What Happened So Far

Kerala Human Sacrifice: How CCTV Footage From Streets Led Police To Killers

Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’ Killings: How ‘Pervert’ Exploited Fears Of Couple Facing Financial Problems

Fitness certificates of 263 vehicles, registration of seven vehicles, and licenses of 108 drivers have been cancelled, the Minister's office added.

Tags

National Kerala Palakkad District Kerala's Palakkad District Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Transport Minister Institute Of Driving And Traffic Research (IDTR) Kerala Government Fitness
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face