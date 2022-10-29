Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
North East Monsoon Sets In: IMD

Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the 29th October 2022.

North East monsoon
North East monsoon Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 12:31 pm

The much awaited north east monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
    
Tamil Nadu receives the bulk of its annual rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which prevails over between October and December.
      
"Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the 29th October 2022," the IMD said in a release.

"Under the influence of setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains commenced" over the said areas, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National North East Monsoon Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh India Meteorological Department (IMD) Coastal Tamil Nadu Puducherry Karaikal Bay Of Bengal South Peninsular India
