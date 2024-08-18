National

‘None Of You Will Escape’: Jaipur Hospitals Receive Threat Mails, Bomb Disposal Squads Dispatched

Jaipur: The bomb disposal squads were rushed to the hospitals after receiving the threat information.

Bomb disposal squad on job.(Representational image) |
Bomb disposal squad on job.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bomb threats were received by several hospitals in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Sunday. The threats were received via email.

Following the threats, bomb disposal squad teams have been dispatched to the hospitals, PTI reported.

A bomb threat has been received at Gurugram's Ambience Mall on Saturday - X/ @AdityaRajKaul
'Kill Everyone In The Building': Gurugram, Noida Malls Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Over E-Mail

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the report, the emails claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms.

"So far, four hospitals have said that they received such (bomb threat) emails. More hospitals are likely to confirm as and when they check emails," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI.

Bomb threats in 36 Ahmedabad-based schools - PTI
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Ahmedabad Schools Ahead Of Voting Traced To Pakistan

BY PTI

The report also mentioned the bomb disposal squads were rushed to the hospitals after receiving the information.

The email sent to the hospitals read, "I placed the bomb in the hospital building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and inside bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape," report mentioned.

Bomb threat in multiple Indian airports. - null
Multiple Indian Airports Receive Bomb Threat, Security Beefed Up

BY Outlook Web Desk

"You will end up in a pool of blood. You all deserve nothing but death. The terrorists 'Ching and Cultist' are behind this MASSACRE," it said, as per the report.

On Saturday, two malls in the Delhi’s National Capital Region had received similar email bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

