Multiple Indian Airports Receive Bomb Threat, Security Beefed Up

Multiple Indian airports including Jaipur, Goa and Kanpur received bomb threat mails on Monday following which the security has been beefed up in these places.
The officials have reportedly said that so far nothing suspicious has been recovered from any of the airport premises but they are not leaving any stone unturned.
Bomb Threat In Jaipur
A thorough investigation was conducted by security officials on Monday at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.
SHO of Airport police station Moti Lal said an email was sent by an unknown person to the airport authorities threatening a bomb blast.
"The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found," he said, adding that a similar threat was given on April 26.
Advertisement
He mentioned that there is an ongoing investigation to determine and locate the sender.
Bomb Threat In Goa
A senior official informed that an email about a bomb at the Dabolim airport in South Goa alarmed the authorities on Monday, prompting them to increase security at the location.
Talking to PTI, airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the airport.
"We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected," Rao said.
The airport officials filed a formal complaint with the Goa police, leading to the bomb disposal squad conducting a search in the area.
Advertisement
"We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are working as per the prescribed protocol," he said.
The airport director said they were trying to find out the origin of the email, which was also addressed to other airports in the country.
Bomb Threat In Kanpur
According to India Today report, the security has been heightened in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Airport following the threat.
This comes after multiple airports, including Kolkata and Jaipur received similar threats on April 26 and several agencies carried out an extensive search. Mumbai Police arrested one person involved in this case.