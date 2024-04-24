Noida Scrap 'Mafia' Ravi Kaana, His Girlfriend Arrested In Thailand

A fugitive gangster of western Uttar Pradesh wanted in multiple cases by the Noida Police has been arrested in Thailand along with his girlfriend for involvement in scrap trade.
The scrap 'mafia', Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana is allegedly involved in scrap trade and has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.
His girlfriend Kajal Jha has also been taken into custody by the authorities in Thailand, official sources cited in a PTI report said.
Advertisement
Ravi Nagar has been into scrap trade where he allegedly used criminal influence to win contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.
Nagar, 42, is also an accused in a gang-rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, according to officials.
"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been in touch with the Interpol and local authorities abroad. A look out circular and red corner notice were also issued against him in January this year over suspicion that he could flee the country," a senior police officer told PTI, confirming that Nagar and Jha have been apprehended in Thailand.
Advertisement
The accused would be brought back to Greater Noida after due legal proceedings for trial in the cases underway against them in Noida, the officer said.
Ever since Gangsters Act case was lodged, the Noida Police has arrested around a dozen of his gang members and sealed allegedly ill-gotten assets, including factories, offices and vehicles, worth around Rs 200 crore, according to the PTI report.