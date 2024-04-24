National

Noida Scrap 'Mafia' Ravi Kaana, His Girlfriend Arrested In Thailand

The scrap 'mafia', Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana is allegedly involved in scrap trade and has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

Advertisement

File representative image
The scrap 'mafia', Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana is allegedly involved in scrap trade Photo: File representative image
info_icon

A fugitive gangster of western Uttar Pradesh wanted in multiple cases by the Noida Police has been arrested in Thailand along with his girlfriend for involvement in scrap trade.

The scrap 'mafia', Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana is allegedly involved in scrap trade and has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

His girlfriend Kajal Jha has also been taken into custody by the authorities in Thailand, official sources cited in a PTI report said.

Advertisement

Ravi Nagar has been into scrap trade where he allegedly used criminal influence to win contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.

Nagar, 42, is also an accused in a gang-rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, according to officials.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been in touch with the Interpol and local authorities abroad. A look out circular and red corner notice were also issued against him in January this year over suspicion that he could flee the country," a senior police officer told PTI, confirming that Nagar and Jha have been apprehended in Thailand.

Advertisement

The accused would be brought back to Greater Noida after due legal proceedings for trial in the cases underway against them in Noida, the officer said.

Ever since Gangsters Act case was lodged, the Noida Police has arrested around a dozen of his gang members and sealed allegedly ill-gotten assets, including factories, offices and vehicles, worth around Rs 200 crore, according to the PTI report.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: EC 'Examining' Complaints Against PM Modi's Speech; Rahul Backtracks On 'Wealth Survey' Remarks