8 Suspects, 48 Hours & Encounters: How Noida Police Nabbed Accused Persons After Shootout

Noida Police nabbed eight criminal suspects within 48 hours after a series of encounters injured seven of them, officials said.
A Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal cases against him across the National Capital Region (NCR) and two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were among those held.
WHEN DID THE ENCOUNTERS TAKE PLACE
A total of four counters took place, the first of which took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday during a regular police patrol at Sector-96 junction, under Sector-39 police station limits.
"The police signalled three individuals who were on a motorcycle to stop for inquiry. The suspects attempted to flee towards the Hajipur underpass. A chase ensued, during which the suspects fired at the police near Sikka Mall on the service road," a police spokesperson said.
The officials said that two of the suspects -- Arun (from Hathras' Kheria Tappal) and Gaurav (from Delhi's Meet Nagar) -- were shot in the legs and caught. However, the third suspect fled the spot and was later nabbed during a combing operation.
The cops recovered Rs 1 lakh cash, a motorcycle without a number plate and two illegal firearms, found with some ammunition.
The second exchange of fire took place late on Thursday, when officers from the Phase-1 police station were carrying out checks near the Gol Chakkar Chowki on the road leading to Sector-15 A when the suspect came to face-to-face with them.
The accused -- Rishabh Dayal -- a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area, fired at the police was shot in the leg during the fight and nabbed. "Rishabh was taken to a hospital for treatment. His extensive criminal history includes multiple cases of robbery, theft, and possession of illegal arms across Noida and Ghaziabad," the official said.
A .315 bore country-made pistol with one live cartridge, three mobile phones and his scooter was seized by the officials.
Then on Friday morning, the third gunfight took place near Roza Yakubpur in the Bisrakh police station area, when local cops asked two motorcycle-borne individuals to stop for inquiry.
"The suspects attempted to escape towards Roza Yakubpur, leading to a chase. The motorcycle slipped due to poor road conditions, and the suspects, Deepak alias Bunty and Ravi Kumar tried to flee on foot while firing at the police. In retaliatory action, both were shot in the legs and arrested," the police spokesperson said.
Two .315 bore country-made pistols with ammunition, Rs 18,850 in cash was seized from the duo and their two-wheeler was impounded.
The fourth and the last encounter took place late on Friday when a routine police check was taking place near the Gulshan Mall in Expressway police station area when two men on a motorbike were asked to stop but they fled the scene.
They were chased by the cops, following which the duo opened fire and received retaliatory fire, getting injured in the process. "Those injured have been identified as Delhi native Deepak and Hapur native Tarun, both active members of the Thak Thak gang," said Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra.
According to initial information, Deepak is named in over 150 cases, while Tarun also has a criminal history, Mishra added.
Two pistols along with some ammunition were seized from the two and other things including slingshots, metal balls used by them to break windows for car thefts.
Police noted that all the injured suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment, adding that further legal actions were initiated against them.
(With PTI inputs)