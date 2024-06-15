National

8 Suspects, 48 Hours & Encounters: How Noida Police Nabbed Accused Persons After Shootout

The cops recovered illegal firearms and lots of ammunition from the eight persons nabbed from various parts of Delhi-NCR.

Representative Image
Noida Police Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

Noida Police nabbed eight criminal suspects within 48 hours after a series of encounters injured seven of them, officials said.

A Delhi-based robber with over two dozen criminal cases against him across the National Capital Region (NCR) and two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were among those held.

WHEN DID THE ENCOUNTERS TAKE PLACE

A total of four counters took place, the first of which took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday during a regular police patrol at Sector-96 junction, under Sector-39 police station limits.

"The police signalled three individuals who were on a motorcycle to stop for inquiry. The suspects attempted to flee towards the Hajipur underpass. A chase ensued, during which the suspects fired at the police near Sikka Mall on the service road," a police spokesperson said.

The officials said that two of the suspects -- Arun (from Hathras' Kheria Tappal) and Gaurav (from Delhi's Meet Nagar) -- were shot in the legs and caught. However, the third suspect fled the spot and was later nabbed during a combing operation.

The cops recovered Rs 1 lakh cash, a motorcycle without a number plate and two illegal firearms, found with some ammunition.

The second exchange of fire took place late on Thursday, when officers from the Phase-1 police station were carrying out checks near the Gol Chakkar Chowki on the road leading to Sector-15 A when the suspect came to face-to-face with them.

The accused -- Rishabh Dayal -- a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area, fired at the police was shot in the leg during the fight and nabbed. "Rishabh was taken to a hospital for treatment. His extensive criminal history includes multiple cases of robbery, theft, and possession of illegal arms across Noida and Ghaziabad," the official said.

A .315 bore country-made pistol with one live cartridge, three mobile phones and his scooter was seized by the officials.

Then on Friday morning, the third gunfight took place near Roza Yakubpur in the Bisrakh police station area, when local cops asked two motorcycle-borne individuals to stop for inquiry.

"The suspects attempted to escape towards Roza Yakubpur, leading to a chase. The motorcycle slipped due to poor road conditions, and the suspects, Deepak alias Bunty and Ravi Kumar tried to flee on foot while firing at the police. In retaliatory action, both were shot in the legs and arrested," the police spokesperson said.

Two .315 bore country-made pistols with ammunition, Rs 18,850 in cash was seized from the duo and their two-wheeler was impounded.

The fourth and the last encounter took place late on Friday when a routine police check was taking place near the Gulshan Mall in Expressway police station area when two men on a motorbike were asked to stop but they fled the scene.

They were chased by the cops, following which the duo opened fire and received retaliatory fire, getting injured in the process. "Those injured have been identified as Delhi native Deepak and Hapur native Tarun, both active members of the Thak Thak gang," said Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra.

According to initial information, Deepak is named in over 150 cases, while Tarun also has a criminal history, Mishra added.

Two pistols along with some ammunition were seized from the two and other things including slingshots, metal balls used by them to break windows for car thefts.

Police noted that all the injured suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment, adding that further legal actions were initiated against them.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes 1st Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Delhi Heatwave To Continue
  2. 8 Suspects, 48 Hours & Encounters: How Noida Police Nabbed Accused Persons After Shootout
  3. Prashant Kishor On Why He Criticises Former Colleague Nitish Kumar Now: 'Touched Modi's Feet...'
  4. RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What
  5. Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track
Entertainment News
  1. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
  2. Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
  3. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  4. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Highlights: NEP Fall One Run Short Of Historic Win In Unbelievable Finish
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Brazil's Hope Rest On Youngs, More Unknowns Than Knowns
World News
  1. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  3. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
  4. Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Peace Offer, Says It Looks More Like An 'Ultimatum'; Compares Russian President To Hitler
  5. G7 2024: Modi Meets Meloni, Biden, Brings Focus On AI; Nation Leaders' Support To Kyiv, Fuss Over 'Abortion' | Key Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!