No Respite From Searing Heat In UP; Kanpur Sizzles At 47.5 Deg C

Kanpur was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius followed by Prayagraj at 47 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Hot weather conditions in UP
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail across the state on Wednesday with the maximum temperature staying above the 45-degree mark at most places.

The maximum temperature in Hamirpur and Varanasi was 46.02 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh will continue to sizzle under searing heat for the next five days, the Met office said.

