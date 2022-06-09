Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
No Respite From Scorching Heat In Delhi

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Delhi recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day PTI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:47 am

Delhi witnessed a warm Thursday morning with the minimum temperature being recorded at 28 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted that heatwave conditons will persist during the day.

The weather office said that city residents are likely to get respite from the heatwave towards the weekend. “The city is likely to witness a heatwave on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

The maximum temperature on Wednesday has settled at 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 33 per cent, the weather office said.

Many parts of Delhi recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, even as the IMD said some respite is expected in the next two days. Four out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi had recorded a heatwave on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

