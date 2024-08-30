National

No More 2-Hour Friday Namaz Break In Assam Assembly; CM Sarma Calls It 'Historic Decision'

An official statement shared with reporters said the assembly's Rules Committee had agreed unanimously to stop this practice.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: X/@himantabiswa
info_icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam assembly will no longer have a two-hour break on Fridays for Muslim legislators to pray.

This change will start in the next session, according to an assembly official.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "By doing away with the 2 hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937."

"My gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," Sarma added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - | Photo: PTI
No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar

BY Outlook Web Desk

The two-hour break was given for the last time on Friday, the final day of the Autumn session, according to an official.

"Accordingly, today, the House adopted a motion to amend this rule so as to provide for sitting of the House for conduct of its proceedings on Fridays like any other day," the statement added.

