Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Ministerial Powers Given To Bureaucrats: CM Shinde

Following an order issued on August 4, the government had faced criticism that all decision-making powers have been given to the bureaucrats as the cabinet currently has only two members, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:32 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday clarified that no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters.

Following an order issued on August 4, the government had faced criticism that all decision-making powers have been given to the bureaucrats as the cabinet currently has only two members, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

"All the powers are vested with the Minister, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers as before. It is completely wrong to say that all the decision-making process has been handed over to the secretaries,"  the CM said in a statement.

Related stories

Maharashtra Government Functioning Not Affected By Delay In Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde Ill, Devendra Fadnavis Reaches Delhi Amid Speculations Of Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Supreme Court Asks Election Commission Not To Take Precipitate Action For Now On Shinde Camp Plea

As per the August 4 order, certain powers of ministers have been conferred on the secretaries, but these are only for the filing and hearing of quasi-judicial cases, he said.

These powers were given to the secretaries temporarily due to a Public Interest Litigation pending in the High Court, Shine added. Even when there is a full cabinet, certain quasi-judicial powers are delegated to secretaries or other senior officials, the statement added.

Shinde has not expanded his cabinet yet though more than a month has passed after he became chief minister following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra CM Polution Ministerial Power Public Interest Litigation (PIL) State Government Eknath Shinde Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey