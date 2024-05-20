'No Minister Dreams, I Live In Reality': Chirag Paswan On Possible Cabinet Berth

Chirag - He is senior to me in terms of age, relations and experience. I have always respected him. However, I am sad. Not only me, but many other elders of the family are. I am a Bihari and in a Bihari family, it is the elders who take all the decisions. In such a situation, my mother, sister, aunt, uncle have been saddened by his decision to cut me off from the party and family. It is he who took the decision to separate. It is again he who has to decide whether he wants to join us now or not. He was like my father, after my father’s death. I do not know what made him take this decision of separating from us. What hurts me is to think that he would never have taken such a decision if he considered me his real son. If my father was alive today, would he have left me alone even if I made some mistakes or angered him? He would not have. The problem is that he (uncle) never considered me like his real son, otherwise such a situation would not have arisen. If he was upset with me, he could have come to me, scolded me, held my ears and made me understand. It was a family matter; we could have resolved it at home. But he did no such thing.