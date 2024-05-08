National

No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Pitroda triggered another controversy on Wednesday with his "people of the east look like the Chinese and those of the south look like Africa" remarks.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said none of the members of the INDIA bloc support Congress leader Sam Pitroda's alleged racist remarks and accused the BJP of "hating" the Dalits.

Reacting to the comments, Singh told PTI Videos, "None of the INDIA bloc members support his statement."

Hitting out at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has now understood that the national party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll as her "skin colour is dark".

Singh attacked the BJP and accused it of discrimination.

"Why was she not called for the inauguration of Parliament? (The then) President Ramnath Kovind was not called for the 'shilanyas' of the Ram temple. President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

"These people only discriminate and have ill-feelings and hatred for the Dalits and for those who belong to the backward castes. The RSS people say reservation should not be there. The BJP leaders are saying that the Constitution has to be changed," Singh alleged.

The Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, describing those as unfortunate and unacceptable, and saying the party "completely dissociates" itself from the comments.

