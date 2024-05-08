National

Poverty To Be Fully Eradicated From India In Next 10-15 Years: Rajnath

Singh said this while addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here in the district headquarters town of Kalahandi.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh claims eradication of poverty within 10-15 years in India | File Photo
info_icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that poverty would be completely eradicated from India in the next 10-15 years and this is 'Modi Ki guarantee'.

Singh said this while addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here in the district headquarters town of Kalahandi.

"Though Congress leaders beginning from Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh all have promised to end poverty, all of them have failed. However, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the process to end poverty," he said.

Noting that about 25 crore people have been lifted from below the poverty line during the nine years rule of Modi, the Defence minister said that this was not the claim made by the BJP, but the report of Niti Aayog. No previous government had ever done so as Modi did in the last nine years, he claimed.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi's 'Aurangzeb' Attack On Congress; AAP Takes 'Washing Machine' Jibe At BJP

BY Outlook Web Desk

Singh said: "There will be no family in India which will not have a pucca house, pipe drinking water and LPG gas connection in the next 5 years."

Recalling the Kalahandi situation, the BJP leader said that people from NGOs were coming to Kalahandi and writing articles on 'poverty tourism', as the place was known for hunger, starvation death and poverty. However, things have undergone a massive change during the nine-year rule of the Modi government at the Centre, he said.

Advertisement

While lauding the vocabulary skill of BJP’s Kalahandi Lok Sabha candidate Malavika Devi, Singh appealed to the people of Kalahandi to vote for the lotus symbol for proper highlighting of the local issues at the national level.

Quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the expenditure of public money, Singh said: "Only 15 paise was reaching the beneficiary in the ground level if the Centre sent Rs 1 for the poor people. However, Modi's Jandhan account and direct bank transfer procedure ended the corruption and the people are getting the money sent by the Centre."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur | - PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’

BY Outlook Web Desk

Appealing the people to install a BJP government in Odisha, Singh said that the BJP government will implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme as soon as a saffron government is formed in Odisha. He said cutting across caste, creed and religion, all the people at the age of 70 years or above would be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Bring BJP government in Odisha, the state will implement Ayushman Bharat immediately," he said.

The Defence minister also claimed that during the Modi regime, terrorism has almost come to an end due to timely and strong action against terrorists. He, however, said that there is a few sporadic cases of terrorism and it will completely vanish from Indian soil under the leadership of Modi.

Advertisement

Claiming that the BJP does what it says, Singh said the Modi government has abolished Article 370, ended the triple talaq practice and installed Sri Ram Lala’s statue at Ayodhya as promised earlier.

He appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates contesting in Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elelctions would be held simultaneously in Odisha.

International media has closely followed the Indian general election season, especially PM Narendra Modi, offering reports from an international perspective. - Getty's Images
‘Modi-fication’ to ‘Messianic Spell’: How World Media Sees PM Modi’s Bid For A Third Term in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Rubella Cases Detected In Odisha's Nabarangpur District
  2. BJP's First-Ever MLA In Tamil Nadu, Velayuthan, Passes Away
  3. No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  4. Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Actress-Model Olivia Culpo Gets Busy Planning Her 'Logistically Complicated' Wedding
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  3. Rajkummar Rao Learnt To Never Give Up From 'Sharp And Hardworking' Srikanth Bolla
  4. Karan Johar Describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track As Immortal Melody About Hope, Love, Loss
  5. Ranveer Singh Has Not Deleted But Archived All Wedding Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  4. Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic
  5. T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain
World News
  1. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  2. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
  3. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  4. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  5. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
Latest Stories
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  3. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Posters: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Give A Glimpse Of Their 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership'
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  7. Election 2024 LIVE: 'We Abolished Article 370 To Make Kashmir Part Of India', Says Amit Shah
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern