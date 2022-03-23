Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 99.54 per cent from 99.53 per cent the previous day, the official said.

COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 5:52 pm

Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Wednesday, a senior health department official said. The COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state remained at 64,484, he said.


       

The frontier state also did not report any new case on Tuesday. As many as 64,185 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, three on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.


       

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only three active COVID-19 cases. The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has two active cases while Lohit has one, the SSO said.


       

A total of 12,68,246 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 145 on Tuesday, Jampa said adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.


       

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.53 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far in the state.

With PTI inputs.

