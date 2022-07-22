Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Curbs On Upcoming Ganesh Festival, Other Religious Events In Maharashtra

Expressing joy over the state government's decision, Arun Patil, working president of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, Maharashtra, said though restrictions have been lifted, people should take precautions while celebrating the festival.

undefined
The restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:45 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted and there would no curbs on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi and other religious events.

There will also be no restrictions on the commemoration of Muharram when processions are taken out, he said.

After the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was then led by Uddhav Thackeray, had imposed several restrictions on festivals, including ban on processions during the Ganeshotsav. There were also curbs on the height of the Lord Ganesh idols installed by sarvajanik (community) mandals and as well as the household-level.

Related stories

Adityanath Thanks UP People For Not Using Roads To Celebrate Festivals

Music Festivals To Look Out For In 2022

Different Festivals Being Celebrated Today Signify India's Vibrant Cultural Diversity: PM Modi

Due to these factors and the prevalence of infection, the Ganesh festival and other religious events had mostly remained low-key in the last two years.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "All the restrictions on the religious festivals introduced during the pandemic have been lifted. People should be able to welcome such festivals with a positive attitude."

He added that a single-window system would be set up to facilitate the Ganesh mandals across the state in obtaining permissions for pandals and other things. "There will be no registration fees for it," the chief minister said.

"A committee has been set up for finding a solution for Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). It will come up with some environment-friendly solutions," he said. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 31 this year.

Public Ganesh mandals (groups) welcomed the government's decision to allow curbs-free celebrations of the popular festival. Balasaheb Kamble, president, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said with no restrictions this year, citizens will be able to celebrate the festival with more zeal and enthusiasm.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, founded in 1934, installs the city's most famous Lord Ganesh idol called Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts thousands of devotees everyday during the 10-day-long celebrations. "We were waiting for all the restrictions to be lifted for a long time," Kamble said.

Expressing joy over the state government's decision, Arun Patil, working president of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, Maharashtra, said though restrictions have been lifted, people should take precautions while celebrating the festival which is an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations in the state. As part of Dahi Handi festivities, young devotees form human pyramids to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National No Restrictions Ganesh Festival Religious Events Maharashtra Should Take Precautions Single-window System Pandals Dahi Handi Festivities Young Devotees Form Human Pyramids
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Rishi Sunak Clinches Place For Final Leg In British PM Contest

Rishi Sunak Clinches Place For Final Leg In British PM Contest