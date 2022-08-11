Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
No-Confidence Motion Against Himachal Pradesh Government Defected By Voice Vote

A no-confidence motion moved by Congress and the CPI-M against the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh was defeated by a voice vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.  

File photo of Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
File photo of Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. Outlook

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 5:15 pm

The voting took place at 4.50 pm after the opposition legislators walked out of the House during the chief minister’s reply at 3.52 pm.  

The House witnessed a stormy debate over the no-confidence motion as the opposition members targeted the BJP government over law and order, unemployment, price rise, and other issues. 

The ruling BJP party rejected the charges claiming the opposition has failed to come up with any concrete issue.

(Inputs from PTI)

