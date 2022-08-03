Nitish Condoles Death Of Four Bihar Construction Workers In Gurgaon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of four labourers, hailing from the state, who fell from a multistoried building in Haryana's Gurgaon.

In a statement, Kumar also ordered payment of ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

He said that instructions have been issued to the state’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to make arrangements for carrying the bodies to the native places of the deceased for last rites.

The four labourers had crashed to death from the 17th floor of the building, which was under construction.

Another construction worker sustained serious injuries. Kumar also ordered adequate medical help for the surviving labourer.

-With PTI Input