Night Temperatures Drops Below 10 Deg C In Parts Of Rajasthan

The night temperature has further dropped below 10 degree Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, according to the Meteorological Center. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night -- the lowest in the state.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 7 degrees in Churu, 8 degrees in Sikar, 8.2 degrees in Karauli, 8.7 degrees in Sangaria, 9.2 degrees in Bhilwara, 9.3 degrees in Pilani and 9.4 degrees in Alwar on Thursday night.

In the capital Jaipur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)