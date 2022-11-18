Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Night Temperatures Drops Below 10 Deg C In Parts Of Rajasthan

The minimum temperature in Churu was 7 degrees in Churu, 8 degrees in Sikar, 8.2 degrees in Karauli, 8.7 degrees in Sangaria, 9.2 degrees in Bhilwara, 9.3 degrees in Pilani and 9.4 degrees in Alwar on Thursday night.

Weather: Winter in Jammu
The night temperature has further dropped in Rajasthan Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 3:43 pm

The night temperature has further dropped below 10 degree Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, according to the Meteorological Center. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night -- the lowest in the state.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 7 degrees in Churu, 8 degrees in Sikar, 8.2 degrees in Karauli, 8.7 degrees in Sangaria, 9.2 degrees in Bhilwara, 9.3 degrees in Pilani and 9.4 degrees in Alwar on Thursday night.

In the capital Jaipur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Winter Mercury Dips Rajasthan Fatehpur Records Lowest Minimum Temperature Night-time Temperature Met Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History