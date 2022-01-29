Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NGO Urges Delhi CM To Ensure Proper Arrangements For Homeless

Citing official data, NGO Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) said the number of homeless people far outstrips the capacity of existing night shelters in Delhi.

NGO Urges Delhi CM To Ensure Proper Arrangements For Homeless
Around 106 homeless people have died in Delhi due to cold weather in January. - Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:08 pm

At least 106 homeless people have died in Delhi between January 1-19 due to the biting cold, an NGO has claimed in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to make proper arrangements for them during winters.

As per the latest Shelter Homes Occupancy Report of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), with the onset of the Covid pandemic, the total capacity of the shelter homes has been revised to 9,330 from the original capacity of 19,964. This has forced the homeless to spend the nights on the streets bearing the harsh weather, it said.

Related stories

High Pollution Levels Impact Footfalls At Popular Commercial And Tourist Places In Delhi: Study

Soon, No Fuel Without Valid Pollution-Under-Check Certificate In Delhi: Govt

Sunny Morning In Delhi

“We are distributing sleeping bags and arranging accommodation for the homeless. We take them to the nearby rain baseras (night shelters),” said Sunil Kumar Aledia, founder of CHD. He suggested government departments like the Women and Child Development Department and Social Welfare Department should work in coordination with the DUSIB to ensure the welfare of the homeless people.

Delhi based Wishes and Blessings is another NGO active in providing winter essentials to the underprivileged. The NGO distributes winter relief items to the homeless in three states -- Delhi/NCR, Jharkhand and West Bengal – and launched the eighth phase of its annual Winter Relief Project on December 20 last year.

In the last seven years, it has reached out to more than 20,000 homeless and underprivileged people and provided them with shawls, blankets, jackets/sweaters, gloves and mufflers, socks and food. “We have increased the number of drives and the number of winter essentials. I made sure to personally visit some of the drives and always get overwhelmed witnessing the smiles on the faces of our beneficiaries. It is extremely important for all of us as fellow human beings to look after those who cannot afford warmth,” said Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Delhi CM Homeless NGOs Shelter Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Tiger Found Dead; Leopard Dies During Rescue In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

UP Court Awards Death Penalty To Three In Triple Murder Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway