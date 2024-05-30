National

NFR Suspends Train Services In Lumding-Badarpur Division Till June 1 Due To Floods

The damage to tracks caused by cyclone Remal in the New Haflong-Chandranathpur section under Lumding division, which connects Tripura, has been repaired, but the water level in Barak and other rivulets remain dangerously high posing threat to major railway bridges

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended train services in the Lumding-Badarpur division till June 1 following a spike in the water levels of Barak and other rivers, an official said on Thursday.

The damage to tracks caused by cyclone Remal in the New Haflong-Chandranathpur section under Lumding division, which connects Tripura, has been repaired, but the water level in Barak and other rivulets remain dangerously high posing threat to major railway bridges.

"Keeping all aspects in mind, train services in New Haflong-Chandranathpur section has been suspended till June 1," NFR's chief PRO Sabyasachi De told PTI over phone.

He said the IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for the next five days.

"If the region receives heavy rainfall as per IMD's bulletin, the situation will deteriorate further", he said.

Responding to the disruption in railway services, Tripura's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said there was no need to panic due to sudden suspension of railway services in Badarpur-Lumding division.

The NFR has been working to clear debris from the tracks to resume train services between Badarpur and Lumding, Chowdhury said, adding he had talks with the general manager of NFR, who assured him of resumption of services within two to three days.

