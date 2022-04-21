Friday, Apr 22, 2022
National

We Have To Make An India Whose Strength Will Be Seen By World: PM Modi At Red Fort

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Parkash Purab marking 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. The two-day event at the Red Fort was organized by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:41 pm

PM Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur on Thursday. He also released commemorative coin, postage stamp at Red Fort..

The programme is being organised by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the two-day event, which began on Wednesday, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru.

'We bow to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Parkash Purab', said PM Modi wgile addressing the nation.

"Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb, tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us", said PM Modi.

"We have to make an India whose strength is seen by world; which takes world to new heights", added  PM Modi. 

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka', will also be organised, the PMO added.

With this, PM Modi becomes the first prime minister to speak from Red Fort after sunset.

National PM Modi Guru Teg Bahadur Red Fort Narendra Modi 400th Birth Anniversary Sikh Guru 9th Sikh Guru
