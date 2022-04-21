We Have To Make An India Whose Strength Will Be Seen By World: PM Modi At Red Fort

PM Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur on Thursday. He also released commemorative coin, postage stamp at Red Fort..

The programme is being organised by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the two-day event, which began on Wednesday, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru.

'We bow to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Parkash Purab', said PM Modi wgile addressing the nation.

"Red Fort is witness that Aurangzeb, tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us", said PM Modi.

"We have to make an India whose strength is seen by world; which takes world to new heights", added PM Modi.

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka', will also be organised, the PMO added.

With this, PM Modi becomes the first prime minister to speak from Red Fort after sunset.