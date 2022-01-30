Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
India Logs 2,34,281 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 893 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 accounting for 4.59 per cent of the total infections while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent.

India witnessed 2,34,281 single day spike of Covid-19 cases - PTI

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 9:59 am

With 2,34,281 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 -- 4.59 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,87,13,494, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,10,92,522, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.


India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

