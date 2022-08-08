Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Netizen Complains Of Delay In Bus Services In Delhi; Minister Kailash Gahlot Swings Into Action

In response, the minister, Kailash Gahlot said he has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to resolve the issue.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to examine the alleged delay in arrival of buses File Photo

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 8:44 am

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to examine the alleged delay in arrival of buses at a terminal here after a Twitter user pinpointed the matter and tagged him in a post. 

"@kgahlot i am at the Chauhan patti terminal in delhi waiting for a bus past one hour and six buses standing but none of them is ready to move. More than 100 people standing with me here. May i know why this kind of service is being provided to us?" the commuter tweeted.  

In response, the minister said he has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to resolve the issue. "Have directed DTC to examine and resolve," he said on the microblogging platform.  

(With PTI inputs)

