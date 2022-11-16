Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Nepal-India Railway Service From Jayanagar To Kurtha To Remain Closed For 4 Days Due To Polls

Due to Nepal's elections for the federal Parliament and provincial assemblies on November 20, the railway service connecting Jaynagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Janakpur will be closed for four days starting Thursday.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:38 pm

The railway service connecting Jaynagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Nepal's Janakpur city will remain closed for four days from Thursday given the November 20 elections for the federal Parliament and the provincial assemblies in the Himalayan nation.

According to the Nepal Railway Company, the Jayanagar-Kurtha railway service will resume on November 21 after the polls.

The Nepal-India border in the Dhanusa district will be sealed off before 72 hours of the voting day and that’s why it has been decided to halt the trans-border railway service, officials said. Kurtha is a part of the Janakpur sub-metropolitan city in the Dhanusa district.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section is part of the 68.7 km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the Government of India’s grant assistance of NPR 8.77 billion.

The upcoming election is important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

Out of a total of 275 members of the Federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting while the remaining 110 will be elected through the proportionate method. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportional method.

